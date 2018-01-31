Jason Mraz participating in ASCAP's 2018 "I Create Music" Expo

By Music News Group

Jen Rosenstein/Atlantic RecordsJason Mraz has joined the lineup for 2018 “I Create Music” Expo, hosted by ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

It’s not yet clear how the singer will be participating, but the three-day expo features panels, workshops, master classes, keynotes and one-on-one sessions. Jason serves as a board member of the ASCAP Foundation.

- Advertisement -

Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn, songwriter-producer Darrell Brown and Dan Wilson — who co-wrote “Someone Like You” with Adele — are also set to appear at the event, along with up-and-coming pop star Billie Eilish.

The ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo will take place from May 7-9, at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments