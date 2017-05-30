Jason Mraz is brewing something new on his San Diego farm

Gary Miller/Getty ImagesWe know Jason Mraz has been farming avocados for years, but now he’s expanding to another product millennials are obsessed with: coffee.

On his Mraz Family Farms in San Diego, the singer has started growing coffee trees with the hopes of producing his own specialty coffee.

Jason tells San Diego Magazine he got the idea from his farming mentor, Scott Murray, as they were brainstorming new products to grow.

“Through the many different narratives, I asked, ‘What do chefs and people want? What is no one else growing that no one else can provide?’ We looked into saffron or artichokes or gooseberries,” Jason says. “We put our feelers out there, and Scott came to us with this idea of coffee…He said, ‘if you can grow avocados, you can grow coffee.’”

Jason says it was personal for him, having started his career in coffee shops. He also met his wife in a coffee shop. “I love coffee shop culture,” he tells the mag. “I love this idea of bringing coffee into our life. It’s a brand-new industry for California.”

When will we see Jason Mraz coffee in stores? Jason predicts by 2020 or after.

