Jason Mraz heading out on tour after wrapping "Waitress" dates

By Music News Group

Jason BellAfter wrapping up his Broadway debut in January, Jason Mraz will hit the road.

The singer has announced a 17-city acoustic tour, called “An Evening with Jason Mraz, Solo Acoustic.” The dates will kick off Thursday, March 8 in Raleigh, North Carolina and continue through the end of the month.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 8.

Jason recently extended his run in the Broadway musical Waitress, with performances scheduled through January 28. Starting January 16, he’ll share the stage with longtime pal and Waitress composer Sara Bareilles, who will be making her return the production.

Here are the dates for Jason’s solo acoustic tour:

3/8 — Raleigh, NC, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

3/9 — Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre

3/10 — Greenville, SC, Peace Center for the Performing Arts

3/11 — Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center

3/13 — Orlando, FL, Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

3/14 — Miami, FL, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (Knight Concert Hall)

3/16 — West Palm Beach, FL, Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

3/17 — St. Petersburg, FL, Mahaffey Theater

3/19 — Ft. Myers, FL, Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

3/22 — Mobile, AL, Saenger Theatre

3/23 — Baton Rouge, LA, River Center

3/24 — Shreveport, LA, Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

3/26 — Corpus Christi, TX, American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

3/27 — San Antonio, TX, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

3/29 — Tulsa, OK, Chapman Music Hall

3/30 — Fayetteville, AR, Walton Arts Center

3/31 — Little Rock, AR, Robinson Center Auditorium

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

