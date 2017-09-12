Jason Mraz books special concert to mark 15-year anniversary of debut album

Elektra RecordsCan you believe it’s been 15 years since we first learned how to spell Jason Mraz‘s name?

The singer has announced a special show to mark the 15th anniversary of his debut album, Waiting for My Rocket to Come, which featured his breakout hit single, “The Remedy.” The show will take place October 14 at San Diego’s Spreckles Theater, where parts of “The Remedy” video were shot.

In a note on his official website, Jason writes that he’s inviting his fans to join him for “a weird and perhaps wild night of music, comedic candor, and banter. Aptly titled Music. Candor. Banter.”

Tickets to the event go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. PET via Ticketmaster.

Jason also says that a vinyl version of Waiting for the Rocket to Come will be released soon, and that he plans to “revisit” the album over the upcoming weeks.

In addition, you can also register via Topsify for a chance to win a trip to San Diego to attend the special concert.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.