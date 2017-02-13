Jason Derulo to give ‘Unforgettable’ performance at gala to benefit women’s cancer research

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteThe An Unforgettable Evening gala just got even more memorable. Jason Derulo will be performing at the fundraising event, which benefits the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

The event will be hosted by comedian and breast cancer survivor Tig Notaro, and fashion designer and film director Tom Ford will be receiving the 2017 Courage Award for his work toward raising awareness of the disease.

Honorary chairs for the evening include Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg.

The gala will take place Thursday, February 16 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

