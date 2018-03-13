Jason Derulo gives back to his childhood Boys & Girls Club

By Music News Group

Downtown PhotoJason Derulo returned to his childhood Boys & Girls Club in Florida Monday for an inspiring day of dancing with the club’s young members.

Jason, along with his choreographer Jeremy Strong and some backup dancers, arrived at the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County to teach choreography to Jason’s latest single “Colors.” Video footage from the day will be featured in the song’s lyric video.

The singer also hosted a Q&A where the club’s youth, ages 6 to 18, got to ask him questions about everything from his favorite memories from the club to conquering stage fright.

