Jason Derulo celebrates different cultures in new “Colors” video

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteJason Derulo brings cultures together – and celebrates his own — in the new video for his 2018 World Cup anthem, “Colors.”

The singer shot the video in Miami, where he was raised, and at a mountaintop fortress in Haiti, where his family is from. Wyclef Jean, who is also of Haitian descent, makes a cameo appearance.

The clip unifies people of all different nationalities to dance and wave their flags with pride.

“As the lyrics say, ‘There’s beauty in the unity we’ve found,’” Jason says in a statement. “We’re inundated every day with negative news and it’s hard to remain positive. That’s why it’s more important than ever to unite with people in your community to try and make a difference.”

He adds, “As a Haitian-American, I’ve become more and more invested in giving back to where my family is from. To that extent, this song is a bit of a launch of plans that I am excited to reveal soon…”

