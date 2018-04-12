Janet Jackson sets open call for dancers who want to #DanceWithJanet

By Andrea Dresdale

Farrenton GrigsbyFor the first time in over ten years, Janet Jackson is holding auditions for dancers who’d love to #DanceWithJanet.

The legendary singer/actress made the announcement in a video via Instagram Thursday. “Hey you guys,” she begins. “I’ve got some really exciting news. I’m looking for dancers to dance with me on some really cool upcoming projects.”

The visual continues, showing a variety of different people explaining the rules of Janet’s social media open call for new dancers, explicitly open to people of all ethnic backgrounds and sizes.

Hopefuls can show off their best choreography or freestyle to their favorite Janet track in a video and post their auditions to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or musical.ly, along with using the hashtag #DanceWithJanet. You should also follow Miss Jackson on social media.

If you’re interested in auditioning for Janet in person, head to Starwest Studios in Burbank, California on Monday, April 23.

One of Janet’s newest dancers, Allison Buczkowski, also gives some advice to hopefuls in a statement. “Dancers should definitely do their research and know who they are auditioning for,” she says. “Be sure if you are auditioning in person or via one of the social media platforms, you are showing who you are. Don’t be what you think Janet will like.”

She adds, “What’s unique about Janet’s dancers is, she allow us to be ourselves. So be yourself, come ready to dance and break a leg!”

For more information, head over to JanetJackson.com and/or Janet’s Instagram account.

