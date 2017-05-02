Janet Jackson is heading back on tour

KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty ImagesNow we know what that countdown clock on Janet Jackson‘s website was counting down to. On Monday night the singer posted a video announcing that she’s heading back out on tour.

Admitting that she has “put on a few” since having her baby, Janet announced, “I’m continuing my tour as I promised.”

Janet put her Unbreakable tour on hold last year when she became pregnant. And while she’s resuming touring, it will be with a different focus.

“I decided to change the name of the tour — State of the World Tour,” she said. “It’s not about politics. It’s about people, the world, relationships and just love.”

In the video she also acknowledges her split with husband Wissam Al Mana, saying, “we’re in court now.”

The only information about dates Janet announced was closing the video saying, “I cannot wait to see you on stage September 7.”

