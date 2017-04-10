Janet Jackson confirms split from husband months after they had first child

Venturelli/WireImageJanet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, are splitting, ABC News confirmed.

A rep noted that the two are not divorcing, but separating.

The news comes just months after 50-year-old Janet gave birth to the couple’s first child — a son named Eissa [EE-sa].

Back in January, a rep confirmed to ABC News in a statement that “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery.”

Janet and Al Mana wed in 2012 in a secret ceremony that was revealed a year later by Janet herself.

This is the third marriage for Janet, whose union with James DeBarge was annulled in 1985. In 1991, she married dancer, songwriter and director Rene Elizondo Jr., but they kept their relationship a secret until their divorce in 2000.

