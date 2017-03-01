James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt expand joint summer tour plans

Bryan Bedder/Getty ImagesAfter recently announcing joint summer concerts at four U.S. baseball parks, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt have now scheduled more than a dozen additional shows together across the country.

The trek gets underway July 6 in Newark, New Jersey, and is mapped out through a previously reported August 11 concert at Boston’s Fenway Park.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale on Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Among the other shows added to Taylor and Raitt’s itinerary are gigs in Philadelphia, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Houston, New Orleans, Memphis, Detroit and Cleveland.

Prior to his tour with Raitt, Taylor will head to South America for a series of concerts with Elton John running from a March 31 show in Curitiba, Brazil, through an April 10 performance in Santiago, Chile.

James also will make a headlining appearance on April 29 at a St. Louis benefit for the Variety children’s charity, and will be playing concerts on July 3 and 4 at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts. Check out his full schedule at JamesTaylor.com.

Here are all of Taylor and Raitt’s joint shows:

7/6 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

7/7 — Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/9 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

7/11 — Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Center

7/12 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

7/14 — Washington, D.C., Nationals Park*

7/15 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

7/17 — Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field*

7/29 — San Francisco, CA, AT&T Park*

7/31 — Frisco, TX, Ford Center at The Star

8/1 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

8/3 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

8/5 — Memphis, TN, Fed Ex Forum

8/6 — Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

8/8 — Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Center

8/9 — Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

8/11 — Boston, MA, Fenway Park*

* = previously announced date.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments