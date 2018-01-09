James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt announce joint 2018 tour

By Andrea Dresdale

Gary Miller/Getty ImagesJames Taylor‘s got a friend in Bonnie Raitt, and for the second straight year, the acclaimed artists will be hitting the road together. Taylor and his All-Star Band will be joined by Raitt for a U.S. tour that kicks off May 8 in Jacksonville, Florida, and currently is mapped out through a July 1 concert in Buffalo, New York.

So far, 17 dates have been confirmed, including a May 31-June 1 stand at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and stops in such other major cities as Tampa, Florida; St. Louis; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver; Sacramento, California; Portland, Oregon; St. Paul, Minnesota; Milwaukee; and Columbus, Ohio.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time for nearly all the dates. A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be made available at JamesTaylor.com starting on Monday, January 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

Additional shows in nine other markets across the U.S. will be announced soon.

Taylor and his group also have previously shows scheduled with The Eagles on July 26 in Washington, D.C., and July 28 in Philadelphia. In addition, James will be playing a January 26 concert celebrating the reopening of Albany, New York’s Times Union Center, that also will feature John Legend and will be emceed by Jim Belushi.

Here are all of Taylor’s confirmed 2018 tour dates; all shows with Bonnie Raitt unless otherwise noted:

1/26 — Albany, NY, Times Union Center*

5/8 — Jacksonville, FL, Veterans Memorial Arena

5/9 — Orlando, FL, Amway Center

5/11 — Sunrise, FL, BB&T Center

5/12 — Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

5/21 — St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center

5/22 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

5/27 — Denver, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

5/29 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/31 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

6/1 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

6/3 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

6/5 — Portland, OR, Moda Center

6/22 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

6/25 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

6/28 — Milwaukee, WI, American Family Insurance Amphitheater

6/30 — Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

7/1 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

7/26 — Washington, D.C., Nationals Park**

7/28 — Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park**

* = with John Legend and host James Belushi

** = with The Eagles.

