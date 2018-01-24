James Taylor adds dates to Bonnie Raitt joint tour; schedules two Tanglewood shows in July

By Music News Group

Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images; Marina ChavezJames Taylor and Bonnie Raitt have filled out their 2018 joint tour by adding eight more dates to the trek, including shows in South Carolina, North Carolina, Kansas, Oklahoma, Washington state and Indiana. Tickets for all the new shows will go on sale to the public on February 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

Taylor and Raitt’s tour gets underway on May 8 in Jacksonville, Florida, and is mapped out through a July 1 concert in Buffalo, New York.

In related news, Taylor has scheduled a pair of headlining shows at the famous Tanglewood venue in Lenox, Massachusetts, on July 3 and 4. The singer/songwriter, who lives near Tanglewood, has frequently played concerts there around the Fourth of July holiday.

Meanwhile, a concert celebrating the grand reopening of the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, that Taylor was supposed to have played this Friday, January 26, has been canceled because of issues involving the promoter.

Here are all of Taylor’s confirmed 2018 tour dates; all shows with Bonnie Raitt unless otherwise noted:

5/8 — Jacksonville, FL, Veterans Memorial Arena

5/9 — Orlando, FL, Amway Center

5/11 — Sunrise, FL, BB&T Center

5/12 — Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

5/15 — Charleston, SC, North Charleston Coliseum+

5/16 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center+

5/18 — Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum+

5/19 — Greenville, SC, Bon Secour Wellness Arena+

5/21 — St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center

5/22 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

5/24 — Wichita, KS, InTrust Bank Arena+

5/25 — Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena+

5/27 — Denver, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

5/29 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/31 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

6/1 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

6/3 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

6/5 — Portland, OR, Moda Center

6/6 — Seattle, WA, KeyArena+

6/22 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

6/25 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

6/26 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse+

6/28 — Milwaukee, WI, American Family Insurance Amphitheater

6/30 — Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

7/1 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

7/3 — Lenox, MA, Tanglewood*

7/4 — Lenox, MA, Tanglewood*

7/26 — Washington, D.C., Nationals Park**

7/28 — Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park**

+ = newly added show

* = newly added show, James Taylor only

** = with The Eagles.

