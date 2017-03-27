James Blunt debuts song for Carrie Fisher at memorial over the weekend

Jimmy FontaineThe song James Blunt wrote for Carrie Fisher debuted Saturday at a memorial for the late actress and her mother Debbie Reynolds.

“Courtney’s Song” was played during a video montage at the public tribute at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Carrie’s brother and Debbie’s son, Todd Fisher, introduced the song on stage and said it was “written for us.”

In the emotional ballad, James sings about coming to terms with loss: “There’s still a light on your table/There’s still your name on my phone/I can’t believe I’m not able to call.”

He continues, “We met in a beautiful place/You danced, I talked/I go back there every single day/I’m still there, but you’re not.”

James and Carrie were close friends. Before he hit it big, Carrie let him crash at her house and he wrote his hit song “You’re Beautiful” while there.

Carrie died on December 27. Her mom, Debbie, passed away a day later.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.





