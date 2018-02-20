James Bay to make "Saturday Night Live" debut March 10

Sarah PiantadosiJames Bay is bringing his new music, and his new look, to Saturday Night Live.

James will make his SNL debut on March 10, and he’s sure to perform his new single “Wild Love.” The show will be hosted by This Is Us Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown, who also appears in Black Panther.

“WAIT. WHAT!? Can’t believe I’ll be performing on @nbcsnl soon!” James tweeted. “AHH.”

The British singer/songwriter will be in New York City around that time as part of an already sold-out, intimate tour that gets underway March 25 in Seattle, WA.

