James Bay & "Stranger Things" actress share "Wild Love" in new video

The clip opens with a huge close-up of James’ face and then pulls back to show him standing alone while purple butterflies flutter around him. Then, he’s in a crowded club, where he locks eyes with Natalia and pushes his way through the crowd towards her. She comes towards him as well, mouthing the song’s lyrics, while butterflies fly above them.

Then, both of them step up on what looks like a platform, which raises them above the crowd. As they stare at each other, the crowd disappears, and a thick cloud of butterflies surround them. But then, Natalia vanishes into the butterfly cloud, and James is left alone once again. No word on whether or not she crossed over into the Upside Down.

In a statement, James says, “It was such a pleasure to work with Natalia on the ‘Wild Love’ set. She’s a lovely person, a huge talent and it was great hanging with her while making this video. I’m a massive Stranger Things fan so I tried everything in my power not to fanboy too hard.”

“Wild Love” is the first single from James’ new album, which is out later this year.

