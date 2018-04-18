James Bay shows we’re better together in new video for “Us”

By Music News Group

Sarah PiantadosiJames Bay has debuted the unifying new video for his single “Us,” showing that people are better when they stand together.

The video starts by intercutting scenes of people from all walks of life, all facing some sort of internal struggle alone. By the end of the clip, they’ve each made a connection with someone else, who shows them comfort and support.

“Touring my music means I’ve been lucky enough to meet people all over the world and witness the phenomenal strength of crowds,” James says in a statement. “Gigs can be the greatest proof that positivity and strength comes from us all sticking together.”

He adds, “I wrote this song to explore unity and inclusion. Looking through the lens of my own personal relationships, this song turned out to be a particularly important moment on the album for me.”

“Us” is the latest single from James’ upcoming album Electric Light, which comes out May 18.

