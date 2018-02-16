James Bay finds new video star in the "Upside Down"

Republic RecordsJames Bay’s upcoming video for “Wild Love” just got Stranger.

James’ co-star in the clip is Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, Mike’s sister, in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. This is the first time James has ever had a female co-star in a video. A sneak peek of the video will air Monday on ABC’s Good Morning America in the 8 a.m. hour, followed by the release of the full visual.

“Wild Love” is the first single from James’ upcoming sophomore album. Tickets are now on sale for his upcoming intimate North American tour, which kicks off March 25 in Seattle, WA.

