James Bay announces new single, "Wild Love," coming Thursday

By Music News Group

Sarah PiantadosiJames Bay is back.

The Grammy-nominated star has announced on Instagram that his new single, “Wild Love,” will arrive this Thursday, February 8. It’s the first single from his sophomore album, due out later this year.

- Advertisement -

The new disc is the follow-up to James’ best-selling 2015 debut, Chaos and the Calm, which produced the hits “Hold Back the River” and “Let It Go.”

Along with new music, James is also sporting a new look: He’s cut his long hair and no longer wears his signature hat.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments