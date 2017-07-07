James Arthur says Honda Civic tour, launching tonight, will be “three months of fun”

“I’ve worked my backside off for what feels like the best part of four years, and I haven’t really had much of a vacation, and this seems like the only real chance to have that,” he tells ABC Radio. “I’m gonna be performing for thirty minutes a night, my days are free, I’m gonna travel around with one of the biggest bands in the world, and after the shows, the nights are my own.”

James says every night, he’ll either watch OneRepublic — a band he says he’s been a fan of “since day one” — or, he says, “go see the sights.”

“It’s gonna be three months of fun and I think people are gonna feel that when I get onstage,” he predicts. “They’re gonna feel that I’m happy…I can’t see me being anything but elated.”

James says he plans to win over the crowd every night by giving the fans “loads of energy, a lot of spirit and a lot of heart.” When he’s not onstage, he jokes that he’ll be chasing down OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder for a musical collaboration.

“I’m gonna be like, ‘Hey Ryan, do you have this on your bus?'” he laughs. “And then when he walks in, just slam the door and [say], ‘Write me a global hit!'”

The Honda Civic Tour starts tonight in Kansas City, MO, and wraps up October 12 in Texas.

