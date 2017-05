Submitted by The Aberdeen Rotary Club The Aberdeen Rotary Club honors students that set themselves apart in their Academic, Athletic, and Community Service endeavors. Jacob Jamieson achieved a 3.8 GPA and ranks 22nd in his class at Aberdeen High School. The recipient of 11 Student Scholar Athlete Awards and 9 varsity letters over the past four years. […]

The post Jacob Jamieson: Aberdeen Rotary Student of the Month appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments