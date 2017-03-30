I’ve seen that movie too: Elton John confirmed as co-star in “Kingsman” sequel

ABC/Randy HolmesThe 2014 action-comedy movie Kingsman: The Secret Service, starring Colin Firth as a British spy, was an unexpected hit, and the sequel will be released in September. A new poster for the film confirms that Elton John is part of the cast…after he didn’t quite make it into the first one.

Matthew Vaughn, director of the first film, told ABC Radio in 2015 that movie “had a whole fun sub-plot about celebrities being kidnapped.” He explained, “I had an idea of, who’s the worst celebrity you’d want to have locked in a cell? And I came up with Elton John, and having Elton John throwing these huge tantrums. And then I wanted to do an action scene of Elton John kicking the living daylights out of people.”

But the celebrities Vaughn wanted involved said no, and then, he says, he became uncomfortable with the idea of the stars playing themselves. While Elton’s on board this time, it’s not clear whether or not he’ll play himself.

In the sequel, Eggsy, played by Taron Egerton, and his trainer, Merlin, played by Mark Strong, team with the American version of the Kingsmen — the Statesmen — to stop a criminal mastermind, played by Julianne Moore. Colin Firth’s character, Harry Hart, died in the first movie, but he’s also listed as one of the stars of the new film, so we’ll have to see how they handle that.

In addition to Firth, Moore and Elton John, the cast also includes Oscar-winners Jeff Bridges and Halle Berry, as well as Channing Tatum.

