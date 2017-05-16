It’s official: Katy Perry will judge “American Idol” on ABC

Olivia BeeTuesday morning, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey told reporters that there was nothing to announce just yet regarding American Idol talent. Just a few hours later, the network announced during its presentation to advertisers that Katy Perry is indeed joining ABC’s reboot of the reality competition.

In a statement, Katy said, “I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories.”

She added, “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough — from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

Dungey said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of American Idol with Katy leading the charge. Her incredible accolades speak for themselves. We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams.”

There’s no word yet on a premiere date for American Idol, which spent 15 seasons on Fox before going off the air last April.

