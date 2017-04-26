It’s official: Katy Perry serving up “Bon Appetit” on Friday

Olivia BeeKaty Perry made it Instagram-official. Her new single is called “Bon Appetit,” and it’s coming Friday. Oh, and it features rap trio Migos of “Bad and Boujee” fame.

Katy posted artwork for the single to Instagram late Wednesday — it features Katy’s disembodied head superimposed on a plate of fruit while the hands of the members of Migos reach for the plate.

“Compliments of the chef: 4.28.17,” wrote Katy.

“Bon Appetit” is the second single Katy’s dropped in recent weeks from her forthcoming album, following “Chained to the Rhythm.”

