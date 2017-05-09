It’s official: ‘American Idol’ is returning, on ABC

FOXWhat’s been rumored for weeks is now official: American Idol is returning to TV — on ABC.

The network confirmed the news Tuesday morning, saying it would return for the 2017-2018 season, and that the host and judges panel had yet to be decided. Original host Ryan Seacrest is the new co-host of ABC’s syndicated show Live with Kelly, and has relocated to New York City for that job. American Idol, however, has always originated from LA.

American Idol‘s return was rumored as far back as February, with reports NBC was in talks to acquire the show to join its own singing competition, The Voice.

American Idol aired on FOX for 15 season and was the top-rated show on television for eight of them, before declining audience numbers prompted its cancellation. The last episode aired April 7 of last year.

American Idol will join ABC’s other reality TV hits, Dancing with the Stars, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

