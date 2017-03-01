It’s good to be alive right about now: Andy Grammer to be a dad

Steve Granitz/WireImageHoney, they’re really, really good. Andy Grammer and his wife Aijia are expecting their first child — a girl — in July, reports People magazine.

“I feel like if you told me I would be having a son, I would be like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna be a parent — I get that.’ But when the doctor was like, ‘You’re gonna have a girl,’ I was like, ‘What? Who am I?’ It’s the craziest piece of information that changes who you are,” Andy tells People. “It’s sweet.”

Aijia, a singer/songwriter like her husband, adds, “It’s been really exciting because on both sides of our family it’s the first girl, so it’s fun because it’s happy news to everyone.”

Andy, who lost his mom Kathy nearly eight years ago, says the couple will honor his late mom by “finding a way to use her name” somewhere in the one they end up choosing for the baby.

“At every turn, you’re caught off guard,” Andy says about the news. “Did you know you can’t just put baby clothes on a regular hanger? You have to buy baby hangers. Like, what? You find yourself getting a little bit choked up over tiny hangers and you’re like, ‘Geez, this is gonna be a long ride!’ ”

Aijia confirms, “I ordered tiny hangers and he just cried.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.