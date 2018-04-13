"It's about bleepin' time!": Bon Jovi drops by Cleveland's Rock Hall of Fame ahead of induction

Courtesy Rock and Roll Hall of FameTo the delight of their millions of fans, Bon Jovi will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Cleveland. But on Friday afternoon, fans got an up-close-and-personal look at the band when they showed up in person at Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum for the unveiling of the Class of 2018 plaque.
According to Cleveland.com, fans filled the top three levels of the museum in hopes of catching a glimpse of Jon Bon Jovi and the group, including former guitarist Richie Sambora, who’ll perform with his old band mates on Saturday night.
In a brief speech, Jon told the crowd, “We now join a very elite group…and on behalf of my guys, I wanna say, we’re thrilled, we’re honored and it’s about f***in’ time!”
TV and radio personality Howard Stern will induct Bon Jovi. This year’s other inductees include The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and the late Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.