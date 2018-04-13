"It's about bleepin' time!": Bon Jovi drops by Cleveland's Rock Hall of Fame ahead of induction

According to Cleveland.com, fans filled the top three levels of the museum in hopes of catching a glimpse of Jon Bon Jovi and the group, including former guitarist Richie Sambora, who’ll perform with his old band mates on Saturday night.

In a brief speech, Jon told the crowd, “We now join a very elite group…and on behalf of my guys, I wanna say, we’re thrilled, we’re honored and it’s about f***in’ time!”

TV and radio personality Howard Stern will induct Bon Jovi. This year’s other inductees include The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and the late Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

