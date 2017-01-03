It’s a Boy! Janet Jackson Gives Birth to First Child

Marco GlavianoJanet Jackson has officially given birth to her first child, son Eissa Al Mana, her rep tells People.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” the rep states. Eissa is Janet and husband Wissam Al Mana‘s first child together.

Last April, the legendary singer announced to fans in a Twitter video that she needed to delay her Unbreakable World Tour, because she had plans to start a family with Al Mana and needed to “rest up.” In the clip, she also stated that she would “continue the tour as soon as I possibly can.”

Jackson confirmed her pregnancy by sharing an exclusive photo of her baby bump with Peoplemagazine last October. The entertainer managed to keep a low profile before giving birth, only spotted once shopping at a furniture store in London.

