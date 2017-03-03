Islam 101: The Basics, Lecture and Discussion at Grays Harbor College

The Diversity and Equity Center at Grays Harbor College is hosting a lecture and discussion entitled “Islam 101: The Basics” at noon on Wednesday (March 8).

Speaking will be Faizan Mumtaz, former Vice President of Young Muslims, a non-profit organization that works to help US Muslim youth better understand and practice their faith.

The discussion is open to the public and will take place in Schermer Building Room 4134.

After studying Classical Arabic at the Fajr Institute in Cairo, Egypt,

Mumtaz served as the Arabic instructor at prestigious American Islamic Universities such as Bayyinah Institute, Arqam Virtual Academy, Jabal Institute, and the Islamic Learning Foundation. He currently lives with his family in Chicago, where he works as an IT Project Manager and as an Islamic Studies Teacher.

