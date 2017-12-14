Is Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn joining her on tour?

TAS Rights ManagementTaylor Swift will be hitting the road next year and she’ll reportedly be taking her boyfriend with her.

Us Weekly reports that her British actor beau Joe Alwyn will be joining Taylor for a few stops on her upcoming Reputation world tour.

“[Taylor’s] gonna be on tour soon and Joe will be there, and she realized there’s no point in not living her life,” a source says. “All her friends know about their relationship anyway. She feels confident in their relationship and Joe really loves her. She really thinks he might be the one.”

The insider adds that Taylor has been enjoying keeping the relationship private.

“She loves that he is confident and has his own career,” the source says. “She also likes that he doesn’t seek attention and is low-key.”

Tickets for Taylor’s Reputation tour went on sale yesterday, her 28th birthday. The tour kicks off next spring.

