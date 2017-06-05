Is Taylor Swift house-shopping in the UK?

Jason Merritt/Getty Images via ABCTaylor Swift was photographed over the weekend in Nashville with her new boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, but now rumor has it she’s looking to buy a home in his native U.K. to be closer to him.

The British tabloid The Sun says Taylor wants a permanent base in the U.K. because she’s “smitten” with her new beau, and she’s been “discreetly viewing properties” in one of the ritziest neighborhoods in London.

The source tells The Sun that Taylor is house-hunting in London’s Chelsea area, where homes go for 20 million dollars or more. The properties she’s been looking at would make her a neighbor of Pippa Middleton, sister of Princess Kate.

Dished the source, “Taylor and Joe are really serious and this is the latest sign that she has really fallen hard for him.”

The story goes that Taylor has been spending big bucks renting a home in the U.K., so she’d like to purchase something instead.

Keep in mind, though: every time Taylor’s dated a Brit, there have been reports she’s buying a home in England to be close to him, so take this report with a large grain of salt.

