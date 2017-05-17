Is Taylor Swift dating another British actor?

Gary Miller/FilmMagicSince Taylor Swift‘s been out of the spotlight lately working on her new album, the tabloids have been going into overdrive coming up with stuff to write about her personal life. The latest claim: for months, she’s been secretly dating a British actor, and has been so desperate to keep the romance under wraps that she’s been wearing disguises.

According to The Sun — the British tabloid that first revealed her short-lived romance with Tom Hiddleston — Taylor’s involved with Joe Alwyn, a 27-year-old actor who appeared in the movie Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

“Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship,” dishes a source. “But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet.” To that end, says the source, Taylor’s been renting a house in North London so she can see her new beau on the DL.

“Taylor has flown in via private jets…she’s been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps,” claims the source. “Nobody has a clue they’ve been walked past a music superstar — not even her new neighbors.”

However, a “friend” told the paper that Taylor and Joe have been open about their relationship to their family and to their pals.

“This isn’t a new couple alert or a secret relationship — the only people this has been a secret to is the media,” claims the friend. “Because all of us….were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time.”

In addition to Hiddleston, Taylor has also dated Brits Calvin Harris and Harry Styles.

