Is Sam Smith Team Taylor or Team Kim?

By Music News Group

Ruven AfanadorSam Smith answered the age-old question on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live last night: Team Taylor or Team Kim?

During the show’s Plead the Fifth segment, host Andy Cohen asked Sam what he makes of the whole Taylor Swift/Kim Kardashian feud, and which side he would choose.

“Taylor Swift, I don’t know her too well,” Sam explained. “It’s been made out that we know each other, but I don’t know her too well. We’ve only met five times briefly.”

When Andy pointed out that Sam went to Taylor’s birthday party, Sam replied, “Yeah, but, I think a lot of people went. I got asked to go and it was great, but I didn’t get to chat one-on-one with her.”

Sam said he knows Kim better than Taylor, prompting Andy to conclude, “So you’re kind of Team Kim in this.” But Sam added, diplomatically, “Well, there’s no teams is there, really?”

As for what he really thinks of the feud, Sam said, “I’d love to know all the details!”

Earlier this week, Kim seemingly reignited some drama by posting an Instagram pic of the Kanye West‘s “Famous” wax figure art piece, which featured a naked fake Taylor.

