Is new Justin Bieber music on the way?

Peter YangLooks like Justin Bieber is working on new music.

On Wednesday, Justin posted a series of black-and-white photos to his Instagram account showing him in the studio playing electric piano and standing at a mic, headphones on with what appears to be a lyric sheet on a music stand in front of him.

Justin included no captions or other info with the pics, leaving fans to speculation — new album? new single? special one-off? Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, provided no more clarity when he also posted one of the pictures with the caption, “The world has no idea!!”

Justin’s last album, the Grammy-nominated Purpose, came out in 2015.

