Is Mariah Carey launching her own beauty company?

ABC/Randy HolmesLast year, Mariah Carey launched a makeup collection with MAC. Now, she might be launching a beauty company all her own.

According to New York Post‘s Page Six, the singer and her manager, Stella Bulochnikov, are planning to open a Beverly Hills-based business that will feature their own brand of makeup, skin care and fragrances.

“They plan on opening a brick-and-mortar store in Beverly Hills and have been secretly looking at a number of retail spaces with a plan to unveil it this holiday season or next year by the latest,” a source says.

Last holiday season saw the release of Mariah’s MAC collection of shimmery neutrals, including lipsticks, blush, highlighter and eye shadow palettes.

