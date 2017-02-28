Is Mariah Carey about to lose her record deal?

ABC/Randy HolmesMariah Carey’s latest single “I Don’t” didn’t make much of an impact, and now there’s word that she may lose her deal with Epic Records.

Journalist Roger Friedman, who’s known Mariah for years, claims in his column that he’s heard that the label is “very unhappy” with Mariah because she sent them the completed track of “I Don’t” without giving them a heads-up, and simply told them to release it. In addition, the head of Epic, L.A. Reid, reportedly has a hard time personally reaching Mariah these days. Finally, her previous single, “Infinity,” was also not a hit, and there are no discussions of a new album.

Mariah herself told Friedman on Sunday, “We’re doing a series of singles. No one wants albums anymore.”

Friedman speculates that based on what friends and former employees have told him, part of the problem is that Mariah’s manager Stella Bulochnikov — who he says is “fiercely protective” of the singer — may be too protective, and has kept her away from people she needs to communicate with. Stay tuned.

