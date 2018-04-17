Is Madonna back with her "Music" collaborator?

Maverick/Warner Bros.While fans anxiously await the release of new Madonna music, she continues to tease it on her socials. Her latest tease seems to indicate that she may have reunited with one of her previous collaborators.

On Instagram and Twitter, the Queen of Pop posted a video of herself singing along to an upbeat dance track while wearing the Snapchat rose-colored glasses filter. She writes in the caption, “No This is NOT my new music But im having fun in the studio in between takes!!” She then added the hashtags #music, #mirwais and #magic.

This is significant because Mirwais was one of the producers on Madonna’s very successful 2000 album, Music, which spun off the #1 title track, and follow-up hits “What It Feels Like for a Girl” and “Don’t Tell Me.”

Mirwais also co-produced and co-wrote nearly all of Madonna’s next album, 2003’s American Life, and worked on a number of songs on her 2005 disc, Confessions on a Dance Floor.

In the comments of her post, fans seemed very excited at the idea of Madonna working with Mirwais again, but mostly they seem impatient for new music from the superstar. In December, during an appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan, Madonna announced she was “coming back.” In January, she posted, “Feels so good to be working on music again!”

Madonna’s most recent album was 2015’s Rebel Heart.

