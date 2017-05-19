Is Katy Perry going after Taylor Swift with “Swish Swish?” Ruby Rose thinks so

Capitol RecordsRemember when Katy Perry sidestepped the question of whether her new album included a “payback” song for Taylor Swift‘s “Bad Blood?” Looks like we have our answer.

Katy’s new single is called “Swish Swish,” and features guest artist Nicki Minaj, who’s tangled with Taylor publicly. And the lyrics aren’t exactly subtle.

“Don’t you come for me/no, not today/you’re calculated/I got your number/’Cause you’re a joker and I’m a courtside killer queen/and you will kiss the ring,” Katy sings. In another verse, she sings, “Karma’s not a liar/she keeps receipts.”

Taylor’s friend, actress Ruby Rose, evidently believes that the song slams Taylor, because she took to Twitter to attack Katy.

“‘Purposeful poop’ to ‘bomb a petit’ to a sloppy mess of writing… over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make ‘Wit..I mean ‘fetch’ happen,” Ruby tweeted, in an apparent dig at Katy’s new album, Witness.

Rose continued, referring to Katy’s claim that she’s making “purposeful pop”: “I just think with everything going on in the world, to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low..is.. a bummer.”

But after the actress wrote, “I’ve always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited,” a fan challenged her, writing, “But you were against ‘Bad Blood?'”

Ruby replied, “Wasn’t around sweetheart but my bully experiences came from one of the people involved in that song and it’s obviously not T.”

As Katy fans continued attacking, Ruby replied, “You are her fans you should buy all her songs so the songs will finally chart. If as many as tweeted me bought her last 3 .. they’d be hits.”

