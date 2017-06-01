Is Janet Jackson reality show in the works?

Francois Nel/Getty ImagesJanet Jackson‘s marriage to, and ongoing divorce from Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana, was something the singer kept a relatively private affair, but we could be learning a lot more about if a report in British tabloid The Sun is correct.

The paper quotes an unnamed source as saying that Janet is in talks with Netflix about a 10-part documentary series chronicling Janet’s new motherhood, divorce and return to music.

“Janet has been fiercely private about her life in the past but feels the need to keep her fans in the loop with what life has been like since she went into hiatus ten years ago,” the source is quoted as saying.

“The show will run as a ten-part documentary and will feature recording ­sessions in the studio, co-parenting her child with Wissam and preparing for the European and Asian legs of her tour,” the source continues.

Janet, who gave birth to her first child, Eissa in January, confirmed her split from her husband in April. In early May the singer announced that she was getting back on the road for her State of the World tour, after postponing her Unbreakable tour last year when she became pregnant.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments