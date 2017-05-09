Is Hozier dating Ed Sheeran’s “Galway Girl”?

Ben Gabbe/Getty ImagesBefore Ed Sheeran cast Irish actress Saoirse [SUHR-shuh] Ronan in his new video for “Galway Girl,” she’d already appeared in a video by another global star: Hozier. Now, a British tabloid is reporting that Saoirse and Hozier — whose birth name is Andrew Hozier Byrne — are involved romantically.

According to The Sun, Saoirse and Hozier got close after she appeared in his video for the song “Cherry Wine” last year, and recently, they’ve been on a series of dates in Dublin.

A source tells the paper, “They really enjoy each other’s company, they seemed to be having a ball. They make a very cute and extremely talented couple.”

Saoirse is best known for her Oscar-nominated roles in the movies Atonement and Brooklyn.

Neither the actress nor the singer have commented on their alleged romance. However, Hozier has spoken in the past at his annoyance at the fact that tabloids insist on linking him with various women with whom he has no romantic relationship, like Taylor Swift, for example.

