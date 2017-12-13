Is Ellie Goulding in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi?"

ABC/Image Group LABy now you’ve probably heard that Prince William and Prince Harry of Great Britain supposedly make cameo appearances as First Order storm troopers in the new Star Wars movie The Last Jedi. But now another British celebrity claims that she also made a cameo in the film.

Ellie Goulding tweeted, “Has anybody seen Star Wars yet and seen someone who resembles me in it awkward if I got cut. Haha.”

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer then added, “Either way it was a really awesome experience. Great to be in the rebel army for a day :).”

Predictably, this news freaked out Ellie’s fans, who started asking her via Twitter if she was serious. “Ha of course it’s true. I played the wrap party too,” she replied.

It’s still not 100% clear if Ellie is playing a Jedi mind trick on her fans, but she does love Star Wars.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.