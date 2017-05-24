Is Ed Sheeran engaged? His pal Russell Crowe thinks so

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran‘s relationship with his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn is pretty serious, but as far as we know, they’re not engaged…or are they? Ed’s pal Russell Crowe may have accidentally spilled the beans on that one.

Speaking to the Australian radio station Nova 96.9, Crowe revealed that Ed had stayed at his place in New South Wales, Australia, which led to them becoming buddies.

“He was on tour here and he was getting a bit burned out so he came up and stayed at the farm for a couple of days to get some sleep and then we became conversational mates,” Russell explained.

He then added, “We just became friendly and he has since come back with his fiancée for more time and stuff.”

So, it appears as though Crowe has outed Ed and Cherry as being secretly engaged. If they are, it wouldn’t be surprising, since Ed has spoken about how he “feels pretty good” about the idea of marrying Cherry, and how he’s eager to be a father. Stay tuned.

