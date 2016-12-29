Is Ed Sheeran Debuting New Music at the Grammys?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABCAfter a year-long hiatus, Ed Sheeran could be making his comeback in a very big way: with a performance at the Grammys in February.

A source tells U.K.’s The Sun the singer will be debuting new music at the awards show on February 12. “Ed became one of the world’s most in-demand musicians with his last album and the Grammys is the perfect place to make his return,” the source says. “Millions will be tuning in for his performance and he is planning to pull out all of the stops to really wow everyone.”

Sheeran also co-wrote Justin Bieber‘s “Love Yourself,” which is nominated this year for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Earlier this month, Ed teased that something new would be coming our way by returning to social media with posts of a mysterious blue square.

