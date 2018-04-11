Is a new Christina Aguilera album coming in May?

ABC/Image Group LAThe wait for new Christina Aguilera music is apparently almost over.

A source tells Us Weekly that the singer is planning on releasing a brand new album in May, that’s “mostly pop with some R&B sounds.”

It’ll be Christina’s first new album in six years; her most recent was 2012’s Lotus. The source adds that her team is “in full-on planning mode” to make sure the project gets the attention it deserves.

“She’s in talks with the Billboard Music Awards to make her first big appearance in years,” the insider says of the May 20 awards show. She’s also reportedly in negotiations for a series of summer radio concerts.

Christina did perform on the American Music Awards this past November, but she was only there to deliver a tribute to Whitney Houston’s Bodyguard soundtrack.

Last month, the singer debuted a more natural look on the cover of Paper magazine and hinted at her new musical direction.

“I’ve always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage. I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature,” she told the publication.

“But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

