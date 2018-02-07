Is a full-fledged Spice Girls reunion tour happening this year?

MJ Kim/Spice Girls LLP via Getty ImagesFollowing the news that the five original Spice Girls had a meeting last week to discuss future projects, TMZ now claims that one of those projects is a world tour that will kick off this summer.

According to TMZ, the group — Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell — will tour England first, and then come to the U.S. The website also claims that the group is exploring “merchandising opportunities” to tie in with the tour.

- Advertisement -

The girls don’t plan to record any new music, though, and a Vegas residency is not something they’re interested in, either.

During the tour, the group will reportedly be looked after by their ex-manager, Simon Fuller, who went on to create American Idol. He was part of the meeting last week as well.

The Spice Girls last toured in 2008. They last performed together at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. In December of that same year, they appeared together at the premiere of Viva Forever!, a musical based on their music, but didn’t perform.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.