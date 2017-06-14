Ingrid Michaelson to make Broadway debut with “The Great Comet”

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 will welcome Ingrid to its cast starting July 3. She’ll portray Sonja, Natasha’s cousin and closest friend. She’ll remain in the role until August 13. Josh, who currently plays Pierre in the show, is leaving in early July.



On Instagram, she writes, “Don’t know if you really grasp how exciting this is for me. I have dreamt of being on Broadway my whole life. And @greatcometbway is one of the most amazing shows I have ever seen. My heart is exploding.”

Ingrid is also developing a comedy at Hulu called The Way I Am, which is loosely based on her life, and plans to star in the show.

