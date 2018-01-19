In Twitter Q&A, Kelly Clarkson talks tour, Pink, Alicia Keys, Grammys & more

By Andrea Dresdale

Vincent PetersKelly Clarkson is nominated for a Grammy this year, and she’ll be a presenter at the January 28 ceremony in New York City. But as she told fans Thursday in a Twitter Q&A, she’s convinced that she has no chance of winning…and neither does her new friend Pink.

Kelly and Pink are both nominated in the category of Best Pop Solo Performance: Kelly for “Love So Soft” and Pink for “What About Us.” Asked if she’ll be singing on the telecast, she explained in a tweet, “I’m not performing this year but I will be there with Pink to watch other people win since we only got a collective 4% together in a grammy poll.”

And speaking of Pink, another fan wanted to know how often the two get together for barbecues, now that Kelly is living in L.A. temporarily for her gig as a coach on The Voice.

“Son, I have four children, and a job. I’m lucky if I get sleep in my schedule ha!” Kelly replied. “Although, hanging with her and [her husband] Carey sounds like a great date night for me and my man. They seem very low-key like us. We’re not big LA party people.”

And speaking of The Voice, a fan asked Kelly if she and fellow coach Alicia Keys are ready to duet with each other. “We may or may not have already filmed something for our season where we may or may not be singing together,” Kelly teased, adding, “She’s rad!”

Finally, Kelly was asked about a tour in support of her new album Meaning of Life. Kelly tweeted, “We are putting one together. We are having to work around The Voice schedule obviously so that’s why it’s taking a bit to announce. It’s gonna be so fun!”

