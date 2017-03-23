In New Zealand, Adele pays tribute to victims of London terror attacks

Alasdair McLellanAdele is a London girl, so she was of course very affected by the terrorist attack in the British capital Wednesday. Even though she was halfway around the world in New Zealand, she sent her love to the victims with a special onstage song dedication.

“I feel very far away and very strange not being at home,” she told the audience at Auckland’s Mt. Smart Stadium. “All I want to do today is just be at home and be with my friends and family. Everyone [I know] is fine, but there are four people that aren’t fine.”

“So let’s dedicate this to them tonight and to my hometown, which is my soulmate,” she continued. “This is ‘Make You Feel My Love.’”

Adele was performing for 45,000 fans in New Zealand as she completes the last few dates of her tour Down Under. The 25 World Tour will wrap up for good with four shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in June and July.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.