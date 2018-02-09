In new behind-the-scenes video, Ed and Taylor banter about "End Game," inspired by his fiancee

Courtesy BMLGIf you haven’t been paying attention to the lyrics of Taylor Swift‘s song “End Game,” you may not have realized that Ed Sheeran‘s part of the song is all about his relationship with his fiancee, Cherry Seaborn. In a new behind-the-scenes video, Ed explains how it came about…with sideline commentary from Taylor.

In the video, Taylor asks Ed to talk about the line, “After the storm, something was born on the fourth of July.” “Well, you see, it’s kind of a play on words,” he explains. “There’s a film with Tom Cruise called Born on the Fourth of July.”

“What???” replies Taylor. “I thought just thought you were doing a cool rhyme scheme!” We’re not sure if she’s serious or not.

Ed then continues to explain: “My relationship started on the Fourth of July,” which leads Taylor to prompt him, “Where? Whose house?” “Taylor’s house,” replies Ed. Specifically, Taylor’s mansion in Rhode Island, where she hosts her famous Fourth of July parties.

“So the story was, I was at Taylor’s party and then a girl I went to school with who’s pretty cool ended up being in Rhode Island!” Ed continues, referring to Cherry, who he’s known since they were kids.

“She’s like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island,’ and I was like, ‘Taylor, can she turn up [at the party]?’ and you were like, ‘Yep,’…and then here we are!”

Ed adds that he wrote the song at 8 o’clock in the morning in bed in a New York City hotel.

“I woke up ’cause for some reason, I’d, like, dreamed it in my head what I was gonna do,” he explains. Which causes Taylor to snark, “Oh, so, it’s not talent. It accidentally happened to you.” Ed, going with it, replies, “Yeah. Just dreams.”

