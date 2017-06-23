In honor of “Purple Rain”‘s 33rd anniversary, watch Bruno Mars rehearse “Let’s Go Crazy”

Monty Brinton/CBS One of the highlights of this year’s Grammy Awards was Bruno Mars‘ tribute to Prince. Dressed as the late legend, Bruno performed one of Prince’s biggest hits, “Let’s Go Crazy,” with his band. To mark the 33rd anniversary of the release of Prince’s album Purple Rain this Sunday, Bruno is offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at that performance.

In newly released rehearsal footage of the “Let’s Go Crazy” performance, Bruno and the band are shown bathed in purple light and dressed in street clothes, while Bruno is playing the same Prince-inspired guitar he rocked during the actual performance.

Bruno will open the BET Awards this Sunday night, but it’s not known what he’ll perform. Meanwhile, newly released deluxe and deluxe expanded editions of Purple Rain are in stores now.

